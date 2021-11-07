Developer of UK carbon capture project eyes South-east Asia

The first phase of Britain's Acorn programme will capture and store CO2 from nine different sources in depleted oil and gas fields about 100km offshore from the existing St Fergus gas terminal (above) in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.PHOTO: STOREGGA
  • Published
    1 hour ago
GLASGOW - One of the world's largest carbon removal projects could be up and running in Scotland from 2025, and its developer is looking to develop similar facilities in South-east Asia.

Dr Nick Cooper, chief executive of Storegga, a company that develops projects for carbon reduction and removal, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that his firm was very keen to establish carbon capture and storage facilities in the region, and that the project in Scotland could be a good model for it.

