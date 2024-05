LONDON – The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash has unleashed two of his nation’s favourite pastimes: an obsession with the most bizarre conspiracy theories and a power struggle behind closed doors.

A semblance of national unity will be maintained on May 22 as Mr Raisi and the retinue of advisers who died with him – including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian – are laid to rest in the Iranian capital Tehran.