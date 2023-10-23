Denmark's deputy PM Ellemann-Jensen retires from politics following sick leave

COPENHAGEN -Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday he will immediately retire from politics following a 6-month sick leave for stress.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will become acting deputy prime minister and economy minister, Ellemann-Jensen told a press briefing.

Ellemann-Jensen's Liberal Party has trailed in opinion polls since December last year, when it entered a rare reform-oriented bipartisan government with the Social Democratic Party and the Moderates. REUTERS

