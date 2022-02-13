Deforestation worsens in Brazil's Amazon rainforest

SAO PAULO • Brazil recorded the most deforestation ever in the Amazon rainforest for the month of January, according to government data on Friday, as destruction continues to worsen despite the government's recent pledges to bring it under control.

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon totalled 430 sq km last month, five times higher than in January last year, according to preliminary satellite data from the government space research agency Inpe.

That is the highest for January since the current data series began in 2015-2016, and is equal to an area more than seven times the size of Manhattan.

Environmental researchers said they were not surprised to see destruction still rising and pointed to right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's weakening of environmental protections since he took office in 2019.

With little fear of punishment, speculators are increasingly clearing forest for ranches in illegal land grabs, said Dr Britaldo Soares Filho, an environmental modelling researcher at the Federal University of Minas Gerais.

High prices for beef, soya bean and other produce are also boosting the demand for cheap land.

Dr Soares Filho said: "There is a race to deforest the Amazon."

Mr Bolsonaro's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Environment Ministry said that making comparisons using single months does not provide the best picture, stating that in the period August to January deforestation fell slightly compared with the same period a year ago.

The federal government is acting more forcefully this year to fight against environmental crimes, the ministry said in a statement.

