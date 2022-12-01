Deforestation of Brazilian Amazon retreats from 15-year high

SAO PAULO - Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fell in the 12 months through July, according to government data released on Wednesday, retreating from a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

The destruction declined 11 per cent from a year earlier to 11,568 square kilometres, according to annual data from Brazilian space research agency Inpe.

That was still more Amazon deforestation than any year from 2009 to 2020.

“It’s better to have a lower number than a higher number, but it’s still a very high number - the second highest in 13 years,” said Mr Marcio Astrini, head of environmental advocacy group Climate Observatory.

The Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide, a climate-warming gas that is released into the atmosphere through deforestation.

Ms Ane Alencar, science director at the Amazon Environmental Research Institute, said that there has been no change in Mr Bolsonaro’s policy of weakening environmental agencies to explain the drop in deforestation.

Ms Alencar and Mr Astrini said that it was impossible to know immediately why deforestation fell, saying perhaps weather or economic cycles could be a factor.

The annual deforestation measure produced by Inpe’s PRODES satellite monitoring programme is far more accurate than its rapid alert DETER system, which publishes weekly data.

Forest destruction is Brazil’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The PRODES report released on Wednesday provides the benchmark against which Brazil measures whether it is meeting its environmental and climate commitments.