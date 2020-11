BRASILIA (REUTERS) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday (Nov 30), with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental enforcement.

In 2020, destruction of the world's largest rainforest rose 9.5% from a year earlier to 11,088 sq km, according to data from Brazil's national space research agency Inpe.