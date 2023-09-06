Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 70% in August

FILE PHOTO: A view of a deforested area in the middle of the Amazon forest, near the BR-230 highway, known as Transamazonica, in the municipality of Uruara, Para, Brazil, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell 70% in August compared with the same month in the previous year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday, citing a report from O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim.

"Great news on Amazon Day. The 70% reduction in deforestation in August is the result of the great work of the Environment Ministry and the federal government. Today, we will have important government announcements to follow our agenda of zero deforestation by 2030," Lula said on social network X, formerly known as Twitter. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top