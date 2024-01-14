Deepfakes, wars, climate change and sluggish economy will hurt global resilience: Reports

SINGAPORE – Two days before Taiwan voted for its new president, fake videos featuring President Tsai Ing-wen added more turbulence to an already tense election environment.

These videos, made using artificial intelligence (AI) generated voiceovers and fake show hosts, seemed to be based on a 300-page document – replete with false content and rumours – titled The Secret History Of Tsai Ing-wen, published online last month.

If deleted or banned, the videos would promptly reappear on various social platforms, a report in the Taipei Times said.

This was not the first instance of Taiwan’s torrid election campaign period being marred by attempts at misinformation.

Last week, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Lo Chih-cheng called on the Investigation Bureau to probe a manipulated sex video circulating online that featured his likeness.

Another fake video showed United States congressman Rob Wittman promising military support for Taiwan if two DPP candidates win Saturday’s election. The video was debunked by AFP’s Fact Check service.

Misinformation and disinformation, particularly AI-enabled campaigns, will be the biggest short-term risks, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in its latest Global Risks Report released on Jan 10.

With close to three billion people expected to vote in polls in several economies over the next two years – among them India, Indonesia, the US, Britain and Pakistan – this trend may have disturbing consequences.

Growing distrust may undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments, leading to violent protests, hate crimes, and civil confrontation and terrorism, WEF warned.

Together with misinformation and disinformation, extreme weather events, societal polarisation, cyber insecurity, interstate armed conflict and the lack of economic opportunity will severely impact the world’s state of affairs in the near term.

The report’s findings are based on the views of 1,400 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders who were surveyed in September 2023.

Those polled voted for extreme weather as the top risk “to present a material crisis” on a global scale in 2024, with the warming phase of El Nino projected to persist till May this year. It will exacerbate extreme weather and climate events, such as heatwaves, floods and droughts.

This is also seen as the second-most severe risk over the two-year time frame, while environment related issues will be a bigger risk over a 10-year time span.

WEF’s latest risks report predicts a continuing phase of global disorder that will be characterised by polarised narratives amid economic uncertainty and rapid technological change.

The report presents a picture of a confounding global landscape in which progress in human development is “being chipped away slowly, leaving states and individuals vulnerable to new and resurgent risks”.

This comes as the world is looking to rebound from shocks of previous years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine tensions and, most recently, tensions in the Middle East.