Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 33

BOGOTA - At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country’s vice-president said on Jan 13.

Rescuers slogging through deep mud were rushing against the clock in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.

“I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory,” Vice-President Francia Marquez wrote on social media site X, the former Twitter.

Earlier, officials had put the toll in the Jan 12 landslide - which hit a road linking the cities of Medellin and Quibdo in Choco department - at 23 dead and 20 injured.

“All the help available (is being sent) to Choco in this horrible tragedy,” President Gustavo Petro said on social media on Jan 12.

Authorities in Medellin said that, as of early on Jan 13, 17 bodies had been transported there and that forensic examiners had identified three of them. No names were released.

With several road closures, rescue crews and firefighters struggled to reach the hardest-hit area, and one official told AFP there had been a request for helicopters to help.

“Since last night, we have been working hand-in-hand with emergency and relief organisations on the Quibdo-Medellin road,” the police said. “We deployed all our capabilities to rescue and help those affected.”

About 50 soldiers also arrived to assist, and images released by the army showed mud-covered men struggling through swampy terrain.