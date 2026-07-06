Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 3,342

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July 5 - The death toll from Venezuela's twin quakes has risen to 3,342, according to numbers released by the Venezuelan information ministry on Sunday.

The new tally also puts the number of injured at 16,470 while the number of homeless has risen to 17,345.

Earlier in the day, in a speech commemorating Venezuela's 215th independence day, interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's actions following the quakes amid growing frustration over what many have called a delayed and inadequate response to the disaster.

Rodriguez said she deployed security forces immediately and announced the creation of a new military unit to help deal with emergencies and disasters. REUTERS