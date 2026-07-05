Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 2,954
- The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 2,954, with 16,592 injured and 16,309 left homeless.
- Medical teams have treated 22,445 people, and nearly 30,000 officials plus 3,281 international rescue workers are aiding relief efforts.
- Rescue operations to find survivors are ongoing, as reported by Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly.
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CARACAS - The death toll from Venezuela’s deadly twin quakes rose to 2,954, the Venezuelan information ministry reported on July 4.
The total number of injured rose to 16,592, while the number of homeless stood at 16,309, according to new figures presented by Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly legislature.
Rodriguez added that medical teams have treated 22,445 people so far and nearly 30,000 officials have been deployed alongside 3,281 international rescue workers to help people affected by the quakes.
Rescue operations to search for survivors are still under way, Rodriguez added. REUTERS