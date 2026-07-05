Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 2,954

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A man pauses while searching for his family members beneath the rubble in the aftermath of the June 24 earthquakes in Los Corales, La Guaira, Venezuela, July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

CARACAS - The death toll from Venezuela’s deadly twin quakes rose to 2,954, the Venezuelan information ministry reported on July 4.

The total number of injured rose to 16,592, while the number of homeless stood at 16,309, according to new figures presented by Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly legislature.

Rodriguez added that medical teams have treated 22,445 people so far and nearly 30,000 officials have been deployed alongside 3,281 international rescue workers to help people affected by the quakes.

Rescue operations to search for survivors are still under way, Rodriguez added. REUTERS