Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 62, police say

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FILE PHOTO: People stand around destroyed vehicles following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Grogan area, popular for automotive workshops and secondhand spare parts, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

March 14 - A total of 62 people including eight children have died since heavy rains and flooding hit Kenya's capital Nairobi and other areas late last week, police said on Saturday.

The capital was the worst hit with 33 deaths, the force said in a statement on X that updated the official tally of casualties.

More than 2,000 families have been displaced across Kenya and intense rain was continuing in several regions, it added.

Aid workers started pulling bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi last Saturday after overnight flash floods swept away dozens of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's biggest airport.

A tally issued last Sunday put the death toll at 42. REUTERS