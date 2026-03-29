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Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108, police say

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People stand around destroyed vehicles following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Grogan area, popular for automotive workshops and secondhand spare parts, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

People stand around destroyed vehicles following flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Grogan area, popular for automotive workshops and secondhand spare parts, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, March 7, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

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March 28 - Weeks of heavy rains and flooding have now killed 108 people in Kenya, the National Police Service said on Saturday in an updated death toll.

Flash floods, which began on the evening of March 6, have caused widespread destruction in the East African nation, sweeping away dozens of vehicles, disrupting air travel, and damaging power infrastructure.

Over 2,700 families have been displaced across the country, authorities said on Friday.

While the intensity of rainfall has eased in some areas, police cautioned that the risk of flooding persists due to overflowing drainage systems and waterlogged ground. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.