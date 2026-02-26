Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 40, dozens still missing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A total of 27 people remain missing after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba (above), which lie about 110km apart in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

SAO PAULO/JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil - The death toll from the heavy rains in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais has risen to 40, according to figures released by the state fire department on Feb 25.

Flooding and landslides displaced around 3,600 people in the cities of Juiz de Fora and Uba, about 110km apart, while 27 people remain missing, the fire department added.

Juiz de Fora resident Ricardo Dutra was comforted by relatives and friends on Feb 25 during the funeral of his 11-year-old son Bernardo Lopes Dutra, while worrying about the condition of his daughter and wife, both hospitalised.

“I’m trying to pick up the pieces,” he said.

As the rains eased on the evening of Feb 24, authorities and volunteers worked to assist residents who had lost their homes and loved ones in the flooding.

Juiz de Fora Mayor Margarida Salomao urged people living in high-risk areas to leave and seek help at shelters set up by the city government, which is still in a state of calamity.

Brazil’s federal government has sped up relief and humanitarian aid to the region, sending health agents and national defence professionals, according to a statement.

“No matter how hard you try, at some point you feel powerless. You witness a situation like this - people trapped in the rubble - and there is nothing more you can do, your contribution has a limit,” said Mr Nalvan Luiz, a friend of Mr Bernardo Dutra, at the funeral.

Much of Brazil enters the peak of its rainy season during summer, from December to March, bringing frequent intense downpours, thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.

The Juiz de Fora city hall said this has been the rainiest February in the city’s history, with rainfall already more than double the amount expected for the month. REUTERS