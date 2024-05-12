Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 315, says Taliban’s refugee ministry

People clearing damage caused by floods following heavy rain, in Sheikh Jalal District, Baghlan province on May 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
People cleaning up the area in the aftermath of floods following heavy rain in Sheikh Jalal District, Baghlan province on May 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 12, 2024, 03:49 PM
Published
May 12, 2024, 03:36 PM

KABUL – The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on May 12 the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315, with more than 1,600 people injured.

The interior ministry had said on May 12 the official death toll from the flash floods that hit on May 10 due to heavy rain was 153 but expected to rise.

The refugee ministry, in a post on social media platform X, cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.

Thousands of homes have been damaged and livestock wiped out, the refugee ministry said. Humanitarian organisations have said healthcare facilities and vital infrastructure like water have been damaged by the floods.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and is considered by the United Nations to be one of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The country has faced an aid shortfall after the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021, and development aid that formed the backbone of government finances was cut.

That has worsened in subsequent years as foreign governments face global competing crises and due to condemnation of Taliban restrictions on Afghan women from aid work.

The Taliban's economy minister, Mr Din Mohammad Hanif, in a statement on May 12 called on the UN, humanitarian agencies and private business to provide support to those affected by the floods. REUTERS

