Deadly stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed and more than 200 injured in a stampede in the Iranian city of Kerman yesterday as mourners attended the burial of Major-General Qassem Soleimani in his home town.

Tens of thousands packed the streets for the funeral of the country's top commander who was killed in an American air strike last Friday. Emotions ran high as calls for revenge against the US grew.

The burial for the commander, seen by many as a national hero, was postponed indefinitely following the stampede.

