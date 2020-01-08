Deadly stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Published
44 min ago

Dozens of people were killed and more than 200 injured in a stampede in the Iranian city of Kerman yesterday as mourners attended the burial of Major-General Qassem Soleimani in his home town.

Tens of thousands packed the streets for the funeral of the country's top commander who was killed in an American air strike last Friday. Emotions ran high as calls for revenge against the US grew.

The burial for the commander, seen by many as a national hero, was postponed indefinitely following the stampede.

SEE WORLD: Iranian general's burial put off after deadly crush

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 08, 2020, with the headline 'Deadly stampede at Iranian general's funeral'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content