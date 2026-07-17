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Deadly Algeria orphanage fire caused by air conditioner, police say

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Police officers stand guard at the entrance of an orphanage following a fire in the Mohammadia suburb of Algiers on July 16, 2026.

Police officers stand guard at the entrance of an orphanage following a fire in the Mohammadia suburb of Algiers on July 16.

PHOTO: AFP

  • A fire at an orphanage in Algiers killed 11 people, caused by an electrical spark from an air conditioning unit during a heatwave.
  • Nineteen others were injured, including a 52-year-old caregiver, but the exact number and ages of child victims remain unclear.
  • Northern Algeria faces frequent summer fires worsened by drought and climate change, with recent blazes causing deaths and widespread damage.

AI generated

ALGIERS, Algeria – Algerian police on July 17 said a fire that killed 11 people at an orphanage in the capital was caused by an electrical spark from an air conditioning unit.

The blaze broke out before dawn on July 16 at the childcare facility in the Mohammadia suburb of Algiers.

A 52-year-old caregiver was among the dead, police said on July 17, but it remains unclear how many children were killed.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune posted online on July 16 that “several children” had died. However, authorities have not disclosed the ages of the victims.

Nineteen others were injured during the fire, according to Algeria’s civil defence.

Forensic experts determined that the blaze originated from an air conditioner that had been running continuously as Algeria endures a heatwave.

The civil defence has said nearly a thousand fires have broken out across the country’s north during the past week, with the majority contained.

A municipal worker earlier died battling a fire in the northern province of Setif, according to a local mayor.

Every summer, northern Algeria is struck by forest fires, a phenomenon exacerbated by drought and climate change.

The fires have killed dozens of people in recent years and destroyed thousands of hectares of forest or farmland, along with numerous homes. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.