Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum explained

DAVOS - The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders.

Here’s the lowdown on Davos.

What happens at the WEF?

The WEF’s roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder Klaus Schwab invited executives from European companies to the then tiny ski resort of Davos, high in the Swiss Alps.

Mr Schwab’s goal was to create a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to address major global issues and learn best practices for leadership and management.

Delegates, some with sought-after white badges which were given greater access, attend panels and speeches inside the Congress Centre from Tuesday through to Friday.

Much of the action, however, occurs outside. Bilateral meetings between heads of state and corporate chieftains take up much of their schedules.

On the main promenade of Davos, shop fronts and restaurants are taken over by companies and nations, becoming venues for parties and discussion panels that attract attendees and media.

The most exclusive gatherings often occur well off the main drag at dinner parties, fireside chats and cocktail receptions.

Who is attending Davos?

More than 600 CEOs will be in town, including Wall Street executives such as JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon, David Solomon from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman.

With climate change top of the agenda, chiefs of major energy companies are back after a Covid-related hiatus.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the presidents of Spain, South Korea, Poland and the Philippines are among 51 heads of state present. Another 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers are also due to make the journey up into the mountains.

British actor Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, American soprano Renee Fleming, rapper wil.i.am and social media star Nas Daly are all attending.

The Russians are absent, but Ukraine, which dominated last year’s summit, has another high level delegation and several war-related sessions are on the agenda.