Davos 2022 forum: Strategic outlook on Asean

With multiple mega-regional trade agreements coming into force and a consolidated strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Asean is well-positioned for growth despite ongoing geo-economic challenges in the broader region.

What steps will ensure continued growth and prosperity and how should Asean use the hosting of G-20 and Apec summits in 2022 to further enhance its role on the global stage?

This World Economic Forum session was developed in partnership with The Straits Times and moderated by editor-in-chief Warren Fernandez.

The panellists are:

• Mathias Cormann

Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

• Tengku Muhammad Taufik

President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas

• Shinta Widjaja Kamdani

Coordinating Vice-Chairwoman III, Maritime, Investment and International Relations, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Lynn Kuok

Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security, International Institute for Strategic Studies (Asia)

Closing remarks by Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen.