Daughter of ex-PM Thaksin says ‘up to him’ on royal pardon request

Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra (right) did not explicitly confirm a request would be made for clemency for her father. PHOTO: REUTERS
BANGKOK - The daughter of Thailand's jailed former premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday said she had yet to see any document requesting a royal pardon for her father, adding such a process takes time and was "up to him".

Ms Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a senior member of the Pheu Thai Party leading the incoming government, did not explicitly confirm a request would be made for clemency for her father, who returned from self-exile last week and is serving eight years for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

Thaksin is currently hospitalised, and Ms Paetongtarn told reporters she was concerned about his heart. REUTERS

