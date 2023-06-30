Dangerous heat, heavy wildfire smoke march across North America

NEW YORK - A treacherous one-two punch of heat and fire, aggravated by the burning of oil and gas, scorched a large swath of North America on Thursday, killing at least 15 people in the United States in recent days, sickening countless others, closing schools and testing basic services that remain unprepared for the new perils of summer.

Yet it is only June.

In the United States, a heat dome stretched from Texas to Florida all the way up to the tip of Missouri, ratcheting up the heat index – a combination of temperature and humidity – to above 43 deg C in some places.

No immediate respite was in sight. Temperatures were projected to climb 3 to 4 degrees above normal in much of the region through the weekend.

And in coming days, a new heat dome was expected to form over California. Sacramento and the San Joaquin Valley, a region where thousands of farmworkers labour outdoors for hours, are under excessive heat warnings, the National Weather Service said.

Across the breadth of Canada, hundreds of fires continued to burn, drawing 1,500 firefighters from around the globe.

In Toronto, the air quality was, briefly, the worst in the world, as wildfire smoke from other parts of Canada blanketed the city and wafted swiftly southward, shrouding the eastern United States in toxic soup. In Washington, DC, the National Gallery closed its outdoor sculpture garden “due to air quality”.

In Nuevo León state, in northern Mexico, schools closed on Thursday, about a month earlier than scheduled, after temperatures reached 45 deg C in Monterrey, the state capital. “To care for children, who are a priority, we decided it wasn’t worth putting their health at risk,” said Mr Samuel García Sepúlveda, the governor.

Dr Kim Cobb, a climate scientist and director of the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society, said the week’s events embodied the “multiple stressors linked to man-made climate change” that the United Nations has warned about through its scientific panel on global warming.

“If ever there was a moment to stop and reevaluate our fossil fuel emissions trajectory, that moment is now,” she said.

Extreme heat and wildfires are aggravated by the greenhouse gas emissions that come from the burning of fossil fuels. Those emissions not only make heat waves, which might occur naturally, more extreme but can also intensify the dryness that fuels catastrophic wildfires.

Temperatures around the world in June have reached their highest levels in decades, reflecting two things: climate change driven by the accumulated emissions of heat-trapping gases and the return, after three years, of the natural climate pattern known as El Niño. Forecasters say that could usher in a multiyear period of extreme heat.

For nearly half of the United States the forecast for the heat index, a measure of what the temperature actually feels like, fell into the “extreme caution” or “danger” categories. Humid air can keep the body from cooling efficiently because the air is so saturated that moisture from a person’s skin has nowhere to evaporate, a necessity for cooling down.