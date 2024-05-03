Damage, injury to Philippines in Sth China Sea is 'irresponsible behaviour', says US Defense Secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown, Jr. [not pictured) testify before a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on U.S. President Biden's proposed budget request for the Department of Defense on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Updated
May 03, 2024, 11:26 AM
Published
May 03, 2024, 11:26 AM

HONOLULU - The injuring of Filipino crew and damage to Philippine vessels in the South China Sea is "irresponsible behaviour and disregards international law", U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a joint press conference on Thursday.

Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the press conference the job was to ensure that through building capacity and deterrence there were no situations where a Mutual Defense Treaty would be triggered.

"We need to assert our rights but in a manner that safeguards the safety of each and every member of the Philippines' armed force," he said.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. REUTERS

