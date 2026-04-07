Straitstimes.com header logo

Current oil and gas crisis worse than 1973, 1979, 2002 put together: IEA chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol waits for Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (not pictured) before their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on March 25, 2026. YUICHI YAMAZAKI/Pool via REUTERS

International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol said a disruption of this magnitude has never been experienced.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS – The current oil and gas crisis triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is “more serious than the ones in 1973, 1979 and 2002 together”, the International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol told Le Figaro newspaper.

“The world has never experienced a disruption to energy supply of such magnitude,” he said in an interview with the French newspaper released in its April 7 edition.

He said the European countries, as well Japan, Australia and others will suffer, but the countries most at risk were developing nations which will suffer from higher oil and gas prices, higher food prices and a general acceleration of inflation.

The IEA member countries agreed in March to release part of their strategic reserves. Some of this had already been released and the process continues, said Mr Birol.

In reaction to the strikes by Israel and the US, Iran has almost entirely blocked the traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of world oil and gas regularly flows, creating a surge in energy prices. REUTERS

More on this topic
Malaysians quietly stockpile staples as energy crisis fuelled by Iran war tests Anwar
Japan starts release of state-held oil to stabilise supplies amid Iran war
See more on

Iran war

Oil and gas sector

Oil prices/Crude oil

Energy crisis

Petrol prices

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.