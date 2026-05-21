Cuba's foreign minister calls critical White House statement "misinformed"

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HAVANA, May 20 - Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday said a White House statement critical of the country's communist-run government was "superficial and misinformed."

His comments came shortly after former President Raul Castro was indicted in the United States on murder charges, in a major escalation in Washington's pressure campaign against the island's communist government.

Rodriguez did not refer to the indictment in his comments, which were posted on social media.

The Trump administration's statement was released on the anniversary of the end of a four-year U.S. military occupation of Cuba on May 20, 1902, which itself followed centuries of Spanish colonial rule. REUTERS