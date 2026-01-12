Cuba’s President Diaz-Canel says there are no current talks with US government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that relations between the nations must be based in international law instead of hostility.

HAVANA - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Jan 12 that there are no talks with the United States government in an apparent response to comments the day before by US President Donald Trump suggesting the two long-time rivals were in conversations.

Mr Trump told reporters on Jan 11 that the US was “talking to Cuba”. He did not specify what had been discussed in the alleged conversations but said “you’ll find out pretty soon”.

Mr Diaz-Canel denied any ongoing conversations except for technical contacts in the migration field.

“As history demonstrates, in order for the relations between the United States and Cuba to advance, they must be based in international law instead of hostility, threats and economic coercion,” Mr Diaz-Canel said.