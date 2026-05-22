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Cubans gather before US embassy in Havana to protest Raul Castro indictment

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People gather ahead of a pro-government rally called by Cuban authorities to protest U.S. policies towards the island, including the indictment of former Cuban president Raul Castro, in Havana, Cuba, May 22, 2026.

The pro-government demonstration began shortly after sunrise on Havana’s waterfront.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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HAVANA - Thousands of Cubans gathered on May 22 before the US embassy in Havana to protest a US decision to indict former leader Raul Castro in the downing of two civilian airplanes 30 years ago.

The pro-government demonstration, which began shortly after sunrise on Havana’s waterfront, comes as Cuban officials rallied this week around the island's former president and revolutionary hero.

Cuba says Castro’s indictment on murder charges on May 20 was based on “spurious” allegations designed to serve as a pretext to invade the nation amid a Trump administration push to upend the island’s government.

Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the rally, while the 94-year old Castro did not. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.