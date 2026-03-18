Cubans clamor for dialogue with Trump, not confrontation

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FILE PHOTO: People spend time in a commercial area as U.S.-Cuba tensions rise after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stop Venezuelan oil and money from reaching Cuba and suggested the communist-run island to strike a deal with Washington, in Havana, Cuba, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez/File Photo

HAVANA, March 17 - U.S. President Donald Trump has offered competing narratives on Cuba: one of dialogue with the longtime rival, one of confrontation.

Cubans on the streets of Havana showed a preference for the former on Tuesday, expressing hope that the deep differences between the two governments could be resolved at the negotiating table. But they also expressed skepticism over Trump's words, citing his history of contradictory statements.

Marianela Alvarez, a 50-year-old state worker, like others Reuters spoke with, was taken aback by Trump's suggestion on Monday that he could "do anything I want with Cuba."

"I wish Trump would understand, he should leave us in peace," Alvarez said.

The U.S. and Cuban governments have said they are in talks at a time of extreme tension between the two neighbors. Washington has imposed an oil blockade on the Caribbean island after having captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Havana's greatest benefactor. Trump has ratcheted up the rhetoric, saying on Monday that he might soon have the "honor of taking Cuba."

That followed other Trump statements, including that Cuba may be subject to a "friendly takeover," after which he added, "it may not be a friendly takeover." Amid U.S. military strikes on Iran, he also said, "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."

'WE'RE NOT PREPARED FOR WAR'

Reuters spoke to a number of Cubans around Havana on Tuesday, asking them about Trump's latest comments. Some were willing to discuss the situation, some declined to talk in a country where free speech is curbed, and some were unaware of Trump's statements, in part because of a series of power grid failures that have plunged Cuba into darkness.

Cuban state television has been promoting the need for military readiness, with near nightly segments on the news showing adult civilians of all ages and sizes training alongside the armed forces, part of the Communist government's "War of the Entire People," a national defense strategy to deploy the masses to repel invasion.

But, said Alvarez, the state worker, "We as people, as civilians, are not prepared for a war."

Luis Enrique Garcia, 55, said dialogue was most important.

He cited the example of Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, who has largely cooperated with the Americans since Maduro's ouster.

"She said, 'I don't want war in my country, let's have dialogue,'" Garcia said.

Amed Echenique, 26, expressed support for bilateral talks, but added, "I don't trust Trump as a person."

"Even though for many people it's encouraging that we're in talks with Trump, and it's possible the situation will improve, I don't trust a dialogue with Trump," Echenique said.

Like many Cubans, Barbara Rodriguez, 58, placed the blame squarely on the Americans for Cuba's dire situation. Since the 1960s, Washington has maintained the most severe and longest-running bilateral economic sanctions in the world against Cuba.

"We are tired of the blockade that has been imposed on us for 60-odd years. And now the blockade is intensifying with the issue of fuel; they aren't letting any ships into Cuba with fuel," Rodriguez said. "No one can develop like this." REUTERS