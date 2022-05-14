Cuba hotel blast death toll rises to 46

HAVANA (AFP) - The death toll from last week's hotel explosion in Cuba has risen to 46 after a man who was in critical condition in hospital died, the public ministry said on Friday (May 13).

The news was announced shortly after the country began two days of mourning for the victims of the blast at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.

Overnight mourners held a vigil close to the hotel in the city's old quarter.

On Thursday, fire brigade chief Luis Carlos Guzman told reporters that the last dead body had been pulled from the rubble.

More than 50 people were also injured in the blast, believed to have been caused by gas, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Of those, nine adults and four children remain in hospital. Three adults and two children are in critical condition.

The blast tore off large parts of the hotel's facade, blew out windows and destroyed cars parked outside.

The luxury property is known for having hosted celebrities such as Madonna, Beyonce and Mick Jagger.