Cuba vows to defend itself against 'terrorist, mercenary aggression'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People approach the entrance of the Provincial Clinical–Surgical Hospital \"Arnaldo Milian Castro,\" where, according to local information, injured people were being treated after an armed incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat and a Cuban patrol, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States, in Santa Clara, Cuba, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Feb 26 - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday the Caribbean country will defend itself against any "terrorist and mercenary aggression that seeks to undermine its sovereignty and national stability."

His remarks on social media came after Havana said on Wednesday it had killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a Florida-registered speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol.

The Cuban government said the group was comprised of anti-government Cubans, some of whom were previously wanted for plotting attacks.

"Cuba does not attack nor threaten," Diaz-Canel wrote on X. "We have stated this on repeated occasions and reaffirm it today: Cuba will defend itself with determination and firmness."

The incident took place at a time of heightened tensions with the United States, which has blocked oil shipments to the island in a bid to pressure the Communist-run government.

The fuel shortages have hit transport and worsened power cuts on the Caribbean's largest island, where the electricity grid relies on imported oil. The U.N. has warned of a humanitarian crisis if Cuba's energy needs are not met. REUTERS