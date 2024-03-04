Cuba turns to World Food Programme for milk supply as crisis deepens

HAVANA - Cuba on Monday confirmed it had sought help from the World Food Programme to guarantee the supply of subsidized powdered milk for children, according to a report in state-run media, a sign of deepening economic woes on the communist-run Caribbean island.

Cuba first announced in February that it was struggling to shore up milk supply as domestic production falters, the latest shortage to strain a decades-old subsidies scheme created by the late Fidel Castro.

"Cuba requested (World Food Programme) assistance for the purchase of powdered milk in order to guarantee supply to Cuban boys and girls," state-run media outlet CubaDebate reported on Monday.

A ship carrying 375 tons of powdered milk is set to arrive in the coming days from Brazil as a result of Cuba`s request to the World Food Programme, CubaDebate said.

Spanish news agency EFE first reported Cuba`s decision to seek aid from the World Food Programme last week.

Cuban officials said in February the country had also run short of wheat, forcing it to slash the supply of subsidized bread.

Both bread and milk for children are key components of Cuba`s "rationbook" system introduced after Castro's 1959 revolution to provide subsidized staples for all.

The system however has fallen into disarray as economic crisis handicaps the communist-run government's ability to make good on its commitments, prompting shortages in food, fuel and medicine.

Cuba blames the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and stiffened sanctions against the island implemented under former U.S. President Donald Trump for fueling economic crisis and handicapping its purchasing power on global markets.

Cuba nonetheless said on Monday it had also purchased 500 tons of milk from the United States, under exceptions that allow for the sale of agricultural products, as well as from Canada and Brazil. REUTERS