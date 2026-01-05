Straitstimes.com header logo

Cuba says 32 of its citizens killed in Maduro extraction

A damaged building following U.S. strikes on Venezuela, during which President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured, in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, January 4, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa

A damaged building following US strikes on Venezuela on Jan 4.

PHOTO: REUTERS

HAVANA – The Cuban government said on Jan 4 that 32 of its citizens were killed during the

US raid on Venezuela

to extract President Nicolas Maduro for prosecution in the United States. 

Havana said there would be two days of mourning on Jan 5 and 6 in honour of those killed and said funeral arrangements would be announced.

The Cuban government statement gave few details, but said all the dead were members of the Cuban armed forces and intelligence agencies.

“True to their responsibilities concerning security and defence, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell, after fierce resistance, in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of bombings on the facilities,” the statement said.

Cuba has provided some security for Maduro since he came to power. It was not clear how many Cubans were guarding the Venezuelan president when they died and how many may have perished elsewhere.

Mr Maduro, 63, and his wife Cilia Flores were

seized by US forces

in the Venezuela capital Caracas on Jan 3 and flown to the United States.

Mr Maduro is being held in a New York detention centre awaiting a Jan 5 court appearance on drug charges.

Mr Maduro was indicted in 2020 on US charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. He has always denied any criminal involvement. REUTERS

