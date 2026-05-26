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Cuba publishes list of prisoners released in April amnesty

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HAVANA, May 25 - Cuba on Monday published a complete list of prisoners released as part of an amnesty announced last month, at a time of tense negotiations between the island's government and the United States.

The names were included in a decree from President Miguel Diaz-Canel published in Cuba's government gazette.

The decree grants "full and definitive pardon" to an extensive list of prisoners, describing the move as a "humanitarian and sovereign gesture."

Cuba said in April it planned to free more than 2,000 prisoners from the island's jails, the second time this year its communist-run government had announced a prisoner amnesty.

The government had not previously released the identities of those released. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.