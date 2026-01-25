Cuba defends military drills as deterrent against US aggression

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HAVANA - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel defended his country’s military preparedness exercises on Jan 24 as a deterrent against potential aggression from the United States.

US President Donald Trum p in January warned that Cuba “is ready to fall” and told Havana to “make a deal” or pay a price similar to Venezuela, whose ousted leader Nicolas Maduro was taken to America by US forces in a Jan 3 bombing raid that killed dozens of people.

Venezuela was a key ally of Cuba and a critical supplier of oil and money, which Mr Trump has vowed to cut off.

Mr Diaz-Canel on Jan 24 supervised military exercises that included a tank unit from Cuba’s armed forces.

He was accompanied by Cuban General Alvaro Lopez Miera, who is the minister of the armed forces, and other high-ranking military officials.

“The best way to prevent aggression is for imperialism to have to calculate the price of attacking our country,” Mr Diaz-Canel said in remarks broadcast on Cuban television.

“And that has a lot to do with our preparation for this type of military action… This takes on significant importance in the current circumstances,” he added.

Cuba’s National Defense Council, which is led by Mr Diaz-Canel, recently met “with the objective of increasing and improving the level of preparedness and cohesion” among the country’s leadership, according to an official government statement.

The council met to “analyse and approve the plans and measures for transitioning to a State of War,” the statement added, without providing further details.

These military exercises are part of the country’s preparation “under the strategic concept of the War of the Entire People,” a term used by authorities for the mobilization of civilians in the event of armed conflict. AFP