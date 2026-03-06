Cuba confirms fifth casualty in speedboat attack

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HAVANA, March 5 - A fifth casualty from last week's speedboat attack on Cuba has been confirmed, the Cuban interior ministry said on Thursday night.

Roberto Avila Alvarez died on March 4 in the hospital, the Cuban authorities said, where he was being held after being injured in an incident last week in which Cuban forces killed four Cuban nationals and wounded six others aboard a speedboat that entered Cuban waters.

Cuba's interior ministry said the investigation into the incident was ongoing, and that Cuban authorities continued to cooperate with their U.S. counterparts.

Several others injured that night continued to receive treatment in Cuba, the report said. REUTERS