Cuba accuses US of seeking violent overthrow of Venezuelan government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cuba on Tuesday accused the U.S. of seeking a violent overthrow of the Venezuelan government, calling the increased presence of U.S. military forces in the region an "exaggerated and aggressive" threat.

The U.S. overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government would be extremely dangerous and irresponsible, and would be in violation of international law and the United Nations charter, Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the U.S. was poised to launch a new phase of Venezuela-related operations in coming days, citing four U.S. officials.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters the options under consideration included attempting to overthrow Maduro. U.S. President Donald Trump has said repeatedly he is not pursuing regime change.

Maduro, in power since 2013, has contended that Trump seeks to oust him and that Venezuelan citizens and the military will resist any such attempt.

"We appeal to the people of the United States to stop this madness," Rodriguez said. "The U.S. government could cause an incalculable number of deaths and create a scenario of violence and instability in the hemisphere that would be unimaginable." REUTERS