Cruise operators alter Mexico routes amid cartel unrest

Major US cruise operators are diverting ships from parts of Mexico after a wave of violence triggered by the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho, in a military raid.

At least 25 National Guard officers and 34 suspected gang members died in clashes after the raid early on Feb 22 , as cartel groups set fire to vehicles in more than 80 roadblocks across more than a dozen states, the authorities said.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said its 4,000‑passenger cruise, Norwegian Bliss, will skip its planned Puerto Vallarta call on Feb 25 , with further changes for ships scheduled to call at Mexico to be communicated directly to guests.

Carnival Corp said its Royal Princess cruise bypassed Puerto Vallarta on Feb 23 , extending its Cabo San Lucas stop overnight , and is scheduled to visit Mazatlan on Feb 25 . Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary Holland America-operated Zuiderdam ship skipped Puerto Vallarta for a day at sea.

Royal Caribbean said no itinerary changes have been made so far, but guests and travel agents would be notified directly if plans change. REUTERS