Cruise operators alter Mexico routes amid cartel unrest

Members of the Mexican army and the National Guard stand guard at a roundabout on a main avenue, following a military operation in which Mexican officials said cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, \"El Mencho,\" was killed in Jalisco state, in Guadalajara, Mexico, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

At least 25 National Guard officers and 34 suspected gang members died in clashes after the raid early on Feb 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Major US cruise operators are diverting ships from parts of Mexico after

a wave of violence

triggered by the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho, in a military raid.

At least 25 National Guard officers and 34 suspected gang members died in clashes after the raid early on Feb 22, as cartel groups set fire to vehicles in more than 80 roadblocks across more than a dozen states, the authorities said.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said its 4,000‑passenger cruise, Norwegian Bliss, will skip its planned Puerto Vallarta call on Feb 25, with further changes for ships scheduled to call at Mexico to be communicated directly to guests.

Carnival Corp said its Royal Princess cruise bypassed Puerto Vallarta on Feb 23, extending its Cabo San Lucas stop overnight, and is scheduled to visit Mazatlan on Feb 25. Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary Holland America-operated Zuiderdam ship skipped Puerto Vallarta for a day at sea.

Royal Caribbean said no itinerary changes have been made so far, but guests and travel agents would be notified directly if plans change. REUTERS

