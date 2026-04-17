Crowds gather in Cameroon for biggest event of Pope Leo’s Africa tour

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Pope Leo XIV arrives to hold a holy Mass for peace and justice at Bamenda airport in Cameroon on April 16. The pontiff is on a 10-day tour across Africa.

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– Thousands of people were crowding into a stadium in Douala, Cameroon’s largest city and economic hub, for a mass with Pope Leo on April 17 that will likely be the biggest event of the pontiff's four-nation Africa tour.

The Vatican is expecting about 600,000 to throng the streets around Japoma Stadium to be part of the celebration and hear an address from the Pope, who has become outspoken on war and inequality and drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump.

Amid a heavy security presence, some Cameroonians made their way to the stadium on April 16 , sleeping there overnight so they could witness Pope Leo speak in person.

“It was difficult – the cold, the mosquitoes and everything,” said participant Kevin Kaegam.

“But since we want to see the supreme pontiff, we had no choice.”

Pope Leo, the first US pope, on April 16 criticised leaders who spend billions on wars and, in unusually forceful remarks in Cameroon, said the world was “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants”.

‘Moment of joy’ for Cameroon’s Catholics

He landed in Douala after a one-hour flight from Yaounde, Cameroon’s capital. He will spend about four hours in Douala, where he will also visit a Catholic hospital, before returning to Yaounde.

On a 10-day tour across Africa, the pontiff has decried violations of international law by “neocolonial” world powers and said “the whims of the rich and powerful” threaten peace.

Cameroon, a producer of oil and cocoa, faces grave security challenges, including a simmering Anglophone conflict in which thousands of people have been killed since 2017.

The country has been led for more than four decades by President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 93. His re-election in October 2025 sparked protests by opponents who say most ordinary Cameroonians have little to show for his rule.

Security forces killed 48 civilians during those protests, United Nations sources told Reuters in November, nearly half of them in the Littoral region which includes Douala.

In a forceful speech in the presence of Mr Biya on April 15 , Pope Leo called on Cameroon’s political leaders to break “the chains of corruption” in the country.

Crowds greeting the Pope on his visit to Cameroon have been enthusiastic, lining the streets along his routes and wearing colourful fabrics featuring images of his face.

Bishop Leopold Bayemi Matjei called Pope Leo’s visit “a moment of great joy” and said he hoped it meant God would bless Cameroon.

“Our country needs a lot of blessing, a powerful blessing, so that hope will come to rise again,” said the bishop, who leads the Church in Obala, about an hour north of Yaounde. REUTERS