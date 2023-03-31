Critical tuberculosis drug set to be cheaper after India removes J&J’s patent protection

BENGALURU - A critical medication for TB, or tuberculosis, will soon become more readily available and affordable for patients in India, and perhaps the world, after the Indian authorities rejected on March 23 a patent extension for the drug by US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Other pharmaceutical companies in India will soon be able to make and sell generic versions of bedaquiline, which J&J sold under the brand name Sirturo for 20 years globally, and since 2015 in India. Its patent will expire in July 2023.

Some health experts estimate that with generic drugs available, the cost of treatment could fall by up to 70 per cent, from US$45 (S$60) per month per patient to just about US$8-US$16.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) told The Straits Times in an e-mail that it welcomed the patent extension being turned down in India as it could potentially lower the drug’s cost and overcome access barriers.

There has been no official response from J&J on the development.

Behind this landmark government decision were TB survivors.

Indian journalist Nandita Venkatesh, 33, and South African activist Phumeza Tisile, 32, had filed a petition with the Indian Patent Office in 2019, supported by Médecins Sans Frontières or Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Both have survived multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), and both totally lost their hearing from the side effects of injected drugs given daily for about 100 days. Their ordeal inspired them to turn into vocal advocates for affordable and safe TB treatment for all.

In Khayelitsha, South Africa, Ms Tisile had been diagnosed with an extremely drug-resistant TB (known as XDR-TB) when she was 19. She had to quit university in just four months, as the drugs and injections she was given made her “sicker than I already was”. Bedaquiline, an oral and more effective drug, “was out of reach and expensive” for her middle-class parents.

More than 322,000 new cases of TB are reported per year in South Africa, and is a leading cause of death. After she went deaf, Ms Tisile began blogging in the MSF website, advocating for better, cheaper treatment.

In Mumbai, Ms Venkatesan was cured of TB in her intestine once, but was reinfected in May 2013, just as she started her job at a top business newspaper. The drugs didn’t work and “it was a battle for life and death”, she said.

She had to undergo six surgeries, became dangerously underweight, and she lost 90 per cent of her hearing.

“Four years of my life were lost completely,” Ms Venkatesan said, describing how her chartered accountant father had to work harder, and her teacher mother quit her job intermittently to care for her.

Both Ms Tisile and Ms Venkatesan now have cochlear implants, a device that improves hearing, funded by donations through global TB advocacy groups.