Covid-19, rising cost of living stall gender parity efforts: WEF

SINGAPORE - Nearly three years of economic disruption, primarily caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and fuelled by the rising cost of living, climate crisis and large-scale migration, are stalling efforts to close the gender gap.

There is mounting risk that previous gains will be lost,with womenlikely to be hardest hit because of gender imbalance in the labour force.

Singapore has moved up in the list of countries working to close the gap but Asia lags behind the West in pursuing gender equality, and governments worldwide need to make it a key focus of their efforts for a sustained and robust recovery.

These were among the key findings of the 2022 Global Gender Gap report, which was released by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (July 13).

The report is a barometer of global efforts to ensure gender parity, a necessity for economies to thrive. The 16th edition of the annual report presents more in-depth data on emerging trends in the labour markets and society.

This year's index covers 146 countries, and the scores represent the distance covered towards closing the gender gap or attaining parity.

Iceland has once again been named the most gender equal country, topping the rankings for 2022. The Nordic country has closed 90 per cent of the gender gap and retains the number one position for 12 years in a row.

Finland, Norway and Sweden follow. Only four countries in the top 10 are outside Europe. These are: New Zealand (4th), Rwanda (6th), Nicaragua (7th) and Namibia (8th).

Lithuania and Switzerland dropped out of the top 10 and Nicaragua and Germany took their place.

Singapore is ranked 49th, up from 54th last year,with a score of 0.734.

A score of 1 indicates parity.

Gains took place across the spectrum - most of them in educational attainment. The other three areas assessed in the report are: economic participation and opportunity, health and survival, and political empowerment.

In East Asia and the Pacific, Singapore ranked 4th, with New Zealand and Australia taking up the first and third spots and the Philippines the second.