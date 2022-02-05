Covid-19 protest: Ottawa police vow crackdown on truckers blockading city centre

OTTAWA (REUTERS) - Ottawa police vowed on Friday (Feb 4) to crack down on an "increasingly dangerous" protest by hundreds of truckers who have shut down the centre of the Canadian capital for eight days to demand an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The well-organised blockade, which police say has relied partly on funding from sympathisers in the United States, is unprecedented by Canadian standards.

Hundreds more truckers planned to enter the city this weekend, Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said.

"This remains... an increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous demonstration," he told reporters.

Protesters in the downtown core "remain highly organised, well-funded, extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstration safely", he added.

Some want an end to a federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers while others insist Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau be deposed on the grounds he exceeded his authority by imposing restrictions to tackle the pandemic.

GoFundMe took down the Freedom Convoy's donation page on Friday, saying it was in violation of its terms of service.

"We now have evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity," the website said in a statement.

It said donors had until Feb 19 to request a full refund, then it will "work with organisers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities verified by GoFundMe".

In the western province of Alberta, where truckers have been blocking a major border crossing with the US in a similar protest, premier Jason Kenney said ministers would meet early next week to start lifting restrictions.

"We can, and must, get on with our lives, restore our freedoms, and live with joy, not fear," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Sloly, who said he and other top officials had received death threats, likened the protest to the Jan 6, 2021, riot in Washington when thousands of supporters of former president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn Mr Joe Biden's election victory.

Mr Trump said the truckers were "peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates".