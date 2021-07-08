Covid-19 deaths reach 4 million as vaccine disparity exposes the poor

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The global death toll from Covid-19 has reached four million, as a growing disparity in vaccine access leaves poorer nations exposed to outbreaks of more infectious strains.

Even as rapid vaccine roll-outs allow life to start to return to normal in countries such as Britain and the United States, it has taken just 82 days for the latest million deaths, compared with 92 days for the previous million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The real toll could be far higher than reported because of inconsistent calculations around the world.

The developing world is shouldering a rising death toll. India accounted for 26 per cent of the increase, and Brazil about 18 per cent.