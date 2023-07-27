'Coup attempt' in troubled Niger as president held by guards

NIAMEY - An attempted coup was under way on Wednesday in the fragile state of Niger, where members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, triggering a standoff with the army, sources said.

The head of the West African bloc Ecowas said Benin President Patrice Talon was heading to Niger on a mediation bid after the region was struck by a new bout of turbulence.

Both Ecowas and the African Union lashed what they called an “attempted coup d’etat,” a term echoed by a source close to Mr Bazoum.

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned “any effort to seize power by force”, while the United States expressed deep concern and called for Mr Bazoum to be released.

One of a dwindling group of pro-western leaders in the Sahel, Mr Bazoum was elected in 2021, taking the helm of a country burdened by poverty and a history of chronic instability.

Disgruntled members of the elite Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices in the capital Niamey, and after talks broke down “refused to release the president,” another presidential source said.

“The army has given them an ultimatum,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a message on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, the president’s office said “elements of the Presidential Guard (PG) had a fit of temper... (and) tried unsuccessfully to gain the support of the national armed forces and the national guard.”

“The army and national guard are ready to attack the elements of the PG who are involved in this fit of temper if they do not return to a better disposition,” the presidency said.

“The president and his family are well,” it added.

The reason for the guards’ anger was not disclosed.

Hours after the president was detained, Bazoum supporters tried to approach the complex where he was being held, but were dispersed by members of the Presidential Guard who fired warning shots, an AFP reporter saw.

One person was hurt, but it was not immediately clear if he was injured by a bullet or from falling as the crowd scattered.