Countries split on plastics treaty focus as UN talks close

WASHINGTON – The first round of negotiations on a global plastics treaty ended on Friday with an agreement to end plastic pollution but a split on whether goals and efforts should be global and mandatory, or voluntary and country-led.

More than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries, meeting in Uruguay in the first of a planned five sessions of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), aim to craft the first legally binding agreement on plastic pollution by the end of 2024.

The negotiations in the coastal city of Punta del Este pitted a “High Ambition Coalition”, including European Union members, against countries, including the United States and Saudi Arabia, which have the world’s top plastic and petrochemical companies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, saying plastics were “fossil fuels in another form”, urged nations to crack down on pollution and production.

“I call on countries to look beyond waste and turn off the tap on plastic,” he said on Twitter.

United Nations members agreed in March to create the treaty to deal with the scourge of plastic waste, but they differ on major issues, including whether to limit plastic production, phase out types of plastics and harmonise global rules.

The High Ambition Coalition of over 40 countries, including EU members, Switzerland, host Uruguay and Ghana, wants the treaty to be based on mandatory global measures, including curbs on production.

“Without a common international regulatory framework, we will not be able to address the global and increasing challenge of plastic pollution,” Switzerland said in its position statement.

That approach contrasts with the country-driven pledges advocated by countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia.

“The United States is committed to working with other governments and stakeholders throughout the INC process to develop an ambitious, innovative and country-driven global agreement,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Potentially weakening obligations’

Washington has said it wants the pact to resemble the structure of the Paris climate agreement, in which countries set their own greenhouse gas reduction goals and action plans.

Saudi Arabia said it wants a treaty focused on plastic litter that is built on “a bottom-to-top approach and based on national circumstances”.

Critics say such an approach would weaken a global treaty.

“Although in the minority, there are some powerful opponents of global rules and standards, which risk potentially weakening obligations on countries to take action,” said Mr Eirik Lindebjerg, WWF global plastics policy lead.