Count slows in Peru as presidency likely hinges on contested votes

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A worker shows a screen as personnel of Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) receive data from provinces as they monitor voting while vote counting continues in the presidential runoff between conservative presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori and left-wing candidate Roberto Sanchez, in Lima, Peru, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leslie Moreno

LIMA, June 10 - The count to determine Peru's next president slowed and narrowed again as it entered its fourth day on Wednesday with the race still up in the air and likely to be decided by a lengthy legal battle over contested ballots.

With most of the domestic ballots already counted, conservative Keiko Fujimori narrowed leftist Roberto Sanchez's lead overnight with an influx of votes from outside the country.

Sanchez now leads by just about 10,000 votes, or 50.03% to Fujimori's 49.97%, with Peru's electoral ONPE authority reporting 97.69% of the votes tallied.

Only about 23% of the polling stations left to be counted are from within Peru, while the remaining are from abroad. The foreign vote has largely fallen in Fujimori's favor, where she currently leads with about 63%.

But the number of votes flagged for judicial review is nearly double those waiting to be counted, representing about 1.7% of all polling stations.

Omar Awapara, secretary general of local election-monitoring group Transparencia, said due to how close the race is, it's likely the winner will be decided during a review by Peru's Special Electoral Jury.

"We'll get to a point when the difference between the candidates is greater than the (contested) votes left to be counted, and then it will be clearer," Awapara said, adding that there are roughly 400,000 votes in the contested polling stations.

"There are still a lot of votes left to be counted that can sway things one way or the other," Awapara said, adding that the whole process could take a few weeks before a winner is determined.

Both candidates have repeatedly called for patience and have avoided making definitive statements before the full vote is counted.

"Only the people can save the people; we'll defend the popular victory with hope and democracy," Sanchez said in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

"The maneuvers and will to twist democracy will face a democratic front and a resounding stance against authoritarianism. Long live the citizen and popular victory," he wrote.

MARKET RESPONSE

Markets largely settled earlier this week following a sharp selloff on Friday after Sanchez, who has vowed vast economic reforms, rose in the polls. Peru's main stock index was up 1.2% on Wednesday while the sol currency was down 0.6% against the dollar to 3.41.

"Markets are banking on Fujimori getting over the line thanks to expatriate votes from abroad, which tend to lean conservative," said Eileen Gavin, principal Americas analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

"Markets are also assuming that regardless of who wins, the more conservative hue of the lower house and newly returning Senate will act as a restraint on any populist executive impulses." REUTERS