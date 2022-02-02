Corals doomed even if global climate goals met: Study

PARIS (AFP) - Coral reefs that anchor a quarter of marine wildlife and the livelihoods of more than half-a-billion people will most likely be wiped out even if global warming is capped within Paris climate goals, researchers said on Tuesday (Feb 1).

An average increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would see more than 99 per cent of the world's coral reefs unable to recover from ever more frequent marine heat waves, they reported in the journal PLOS Climate.

At two degrees of warming, mortality will be 100 per cent according to the study, which used a new generation of climate models with an unprecedented resolution of one square kilometre.

"The stark reality is that there is no safe limit of global warming for coral reefs," lead author Adele Dixon, a researcher at the University of Leeds' School of Biology, told Agence France-Presse.

"1.5 deg C is still too much warming for the ecosystems on the frontline of climate change."

The 2015 Paris Agreement enjoins nearly 200 nations to keep global heating "well below" 2 deg C.

But with more deadly storms, floods, heatwaves and droughts after only 1.1 deg C of warming to date, the world has embraced the treaty's more ambitious aspirational goal of a 1.5 deg C limit.

A landmark report in August by the UN's IPCC climate science panel said global temperatures could hit the 1.5 deg C threshold as soon as 2030.

In 2018, the IPCC predicted that 70 to 90 per cent of corals would be lost at the 1.5 deg C threshold, and 99 per cent if temperatures rose another half-a-degree.

The new findings suggest those grim forecasts were in fact unduly optimistic.

Marine heatwaves

"Our work shows that corals worldwide will be even more at risk from climate change than we thought," Dixon said.

The problem is marine heatwaves and the time it takes for living coral to recover from them, a healing period known as "thermal refugia".

Coral communities usually need at least 10 years to bounce back, and that's assuming "all other factors" - no pollution or dynamite fishing, for example - "are optimal", said co-author Maria Berger, also at Leeds.