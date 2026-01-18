Cops attacked in Guatemala after police take back prison, gang leader

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 18 - Violence broke out in parts of Guatemala on Sunday morning after Guatemalan security forces regained control of a prison that had been taken over by inmates, and took a top gang leader into custody, the country's civil police agency said.

Authorities regained control over Renovacion 1, near the southern town of Escuintla, one of the three prisons where inmates rioted and took hostages on Saturday, demanding greater privileges for their gang leader.

The release of the hostages held at the prison leaves 37 hostages still being held at two other prisons.

The agency also said authorities had recaptured Aldo Duppie, alias El Lobo, widely reported as the top leader within the Barrio 18 gang.

Shortly afterward, there were six simultaneous attacks against police officers, leaving at least two police officers dead, the civil police's spokesman, Jorge Aguilar, said. REUTERS