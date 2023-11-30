COP28 gets underway to face mammoth climate challenge

DUBAI - The world’s largest-ever climate conference got underway on Nov 30 in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates against a backdrop of record global temperatures and deadly weather disasters

Calls have intensified for the two-week conference to agree on a timeline to phase out fossil fuels, the main cause of global warming.

More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the United Nations’ COP28 climate conference in Dubai Expo City that will run until Dec 12 - a mix of government delegates, civil society, business groups, academics and the media.

Negotiators from nearly 200 nations are tasked with signing off on a deal that will put the world on a safer path by mapping out ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions, ramp up renewable energy investment, and significantly boost finance for poorer nations to turn their economies greener and cope with increasingly severe climate impacts.

With 2023 on track to be the warmest year on record, a key but increasingly threatened goal is to limit average global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, a guardrail of the 2015 UN Paris climate agreement.

The world has already warmed by 1.2 deg C, and this year global carbon emissions are likely to reach another record on rising coal, oil and gas consumption, even as the world deploys more renewable energy.

The 1.5 deg C limit could be breached in less than a decade, scientists say, based on current emissions levels, and exceeding this limit risks far more extreme weather disasters and faster sea-level rise.

A major fight is brewing at COP28 over the future of fossil fuels, still the world’s largest source of energy, especially in many poorer nations. The key question is how to phase out coal, oil and gas in a timely but fair manner.

“The world needs immediate and audacious action at COP28 — a definitive roadmap and timeline for a fair and equitable phase-out of coal, oil and gas,” said Mr Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

The fossil fuel industry wants to invest in more production, especially oil and gas, saying the world needs more energy.

But the United Nations, scientists and green groups say this will lock in carbon emissions for decades and threaten the future of humanity.

COP28 should aim for a complete “phase-out” of fossil fuels, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Agence France-Presse, warning of “total disaster” on humanity’s current trajectory.

“Obviously, I am strongly in favour of language that includes (a) phase-out, even with a reasonable time framework,” Guterres said in an interview before flying off to Dubai.

COP28 President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber has called on delegates to ensure an ambitious outcome.

“We need to reduce the gap between ambition and action. Those who promised, must deliver. Those who pledged, must act. I will hold every country and every stakeholder accountable to keep the 1.5 deg C target within reach,” he said in pre-opening remarks on Wednesday.

Dr Al Jaber is also the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

But Dr Al Jaber has courted controversy for his role as the head of Abu Dhabi’s national oil company, with accusations that an oil boss should not be leading a major climate conference, especially when the UAE is investing heavily to boost oil and gas output.