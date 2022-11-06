COP27 in Egypt: 10 things to watch for

WASHINGTON – The world faces threats from war, an energy crisis, and the risk of a global recession, but climate change is by no means a sleeper issue this year. Deadly extreme weather events have struck almost every corner of the planet in recent months, reminding leaders and citizens of the need to act fast.

Few nations have more at stake at the COP27 gathering in the Egyptian seaside town of Sharm el-Sheikh than Pakistan, the country exemplifying the deep inequality lying within the climate change conundrum. Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent of planet-warming fossil fuel emissions today, but this summer it suffered devastating rains made worse by climate change that flooded a third of its territory and caused an estimated US$30 billion (S$42 billion) in damages.

“The global North must realise that this is a global issue which is impacting developing countries at the moment in a disproportionate way, but its impacts are climbing and they are spreading,” said Mr Munir Akram, the Pakistani diplomat chairing the G77 group of developing nations.

“It’s the ultimate test of human rationality to be able to work together despite all the differences that we have politically.”

Disagreements over who should pay for the harm done by climate-driven extreme weather events will be at the heart of discussions at COP27, the first to be held in Africa since 2016. While developing nations want to see compensation for the impacts of a warming they did not cause, rich countries remain wary of opening a door that could lead to unlimited financial claims.

Some past COP meetings have resulted in landmark agreements that shaped humanity’s fight against climate change. In 1997, signatories of the Kyoto Protocol acknowledged that the planet was warming because of manmade greenhouse gas emissions and committed to reducing them. In 2015, global leaders agreed under the Paris Agreement to make the necessary emissions cuts to keep global temperatures below a 2 deg C increase by the end of the century, and ideally close to 1.5 deg C.

COP27 is unlikely to land a historic deal in that fashion. Labelled as the “implementation” COP by the Egyptian presidency, it instead aims to turn past commitments into reality.

Here are 10 things to watch out for in this year’s climate gathering:

1. Who’s going – and who isn’t

Over 100 heads of states and governments will descend into Sharm el-Sheikh for the conference. Among the most relevant names are US President Joe Biden, Brazil’s presidential election winner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UK premier Rishi Sunak, who made a U-turn on an initial decision not to turn up after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he was attending. Also there will be European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, along with European leaders like France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

African presidents including Kenya’s William Ruto and Senegal’s Macky Sall will be prominent voices among developing nation leaders, while Pakistan’s Climate Minister Sherry Rehman will likely lead the debate on climate justice.

Possibly the most relevant absence will be that of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, although activist Greta Thunberg’s decision not to go made headlines too.

2. Loss and Damage

There is little time for frivolities as the first day is expected to be dominated by an agenda fight over a key bit of climate jargon: loss and damage. That is the term used to describe the economic and cultural devastation caused by centuries of unchecked fossil-fuel use by industrialised nations.

While it is looking increasingly likely that there will be such an agenda item, the key question is what it will cover. Developing countries and small island states want a clear reference to new funding facilities that will help cover the loss and damage caused by increasingly extreme weather events, but the US and the EU are loath to be on the line for what they see as potentially unlimited compensation claims. The outcome of the fight has the potential to make or break the summit right from the start.

“We shouldn’t discount the importance of just having this on the agenda,” said Mr Ani Dasgupta, president and chief executive officer of the World Resources Institute, a nonprofit research organisation. And if it does not happen, “there’s a big risk of vulnerable countries walking away from this”.