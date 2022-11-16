COP27 climate talks seen as key to success at next month's UN nature summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – With the annual United Nations climate summit in its final week, many of the world’s environment ministers assembled in Egypt have begun setting their sights on another high-stakes meeting for nature taking place next month.

But for those talks on protecting nature to be a success, experts say, governments must bring global warming in check.

“Climate change is one of the big drivers of biodiversity loss,” said Dr David Cooper, the deputy chief of UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The UN agency will convene its next global summit on biodiversity next month in Montreal, after host country China postponed the event four times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the COP15 talks scheduled for Dec 7 to Dec 19, national delegations will hash out a new global deal to protect plummeting wildlife populations worldwide and halt the continuing degradation of landscapes.

Campaigners are calling for a full-fledged “Paris Agreement for nature” under which countries set national conservation targets and then report routinely on their progress in meeting them.

But first, the world needs to see success made on tackling climate challenges in Egypt, experts say.

“If we don’t have successful outcomes in the climate process, then we cannot halt biodiversity loss,” Dr Cooper said.

Heated habitats

Earth has seen five mass extinction events, and scientists believe the planet’s sixth is in progress now – with animal and plant species vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years.

The world’s wildlife crisis is driven by habitat loss and pollution, with climate change posing an increasing threat as global temperatures climb.

Without steep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions, as many as half of all species by century’s end will be facing temperatures and conditions beyond their ability to survive, according to research published in 2018 in the journal Science.

Those that cannot migrate or adapt will perish. The loss of forests and other ecosystems like coral reefs and seagrass beds will also leave the world with fewer natural forms of carbon sequestration. Already, these “carbon sinks” absorb about half of the excess emissions humans are pumping into the air from burning fossil fuels.

“We are also seeing that biodiversity provides solutions to climate change, and that’s why they need to be looked at together,” said CBD executive secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema.