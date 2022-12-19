COP15 global nature deal passes despite Congo objections

MONTREAL – The threat of a mass extinction of plant and animal species led 195 nations early on Monday to agree to protect and restore at least 30 per cent of the Earth’s land and water by 2030.

Rich nations committed to pay an estimated US$30 billion (S$40.6 billion) a year by 2030 to poorer nations.

This will be done through a new biodiversity fund that will be created under the Global Environment Facility, a 30-year-old organisation that supports environmental work.

The agreement was made at the COP15 United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Montreal.

Canada’s environment minister Steven Guilbeault, who was hosting the conference, compared the deal to the UN’s landmark Paris agreement, in which countries committed to keep global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally closer to 1.5C.

“It is truly a moment that will mark history as Paris did for climate,” Mr Guilbeault said to reporters on Monday.

The commitment over international flows is part of a broader move aimed to invest at least US$200 billion annually. The bulk of that funding is assumed to come from countries’ domestic spending on nature protection – a flexible descriptor that might include funds for national parks or agriculture, philanthropy and private capital.

“There is no deal strong on ambition without money,” said Norway’s climate and environment minister, Espen Barth Eide, in an interview. “Neither is there a deal that is strong on money without ambition because the donors simply won’t pay without ambition. So, in a sense it’s a trade-off.”

The summit was abruptly adjourned after the Chinese presidency of the meeting appeared to overrule an objection from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, who is leading the meeting of the conference, brought down the official gavel and declared a proposed deal passed, minutes after the Congolese representative expressed their objection.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, reflecting the joint leadership of China and Canada, is the culmination of four years of work towards creating an agreement to guide global conservation efforts through 2030.

The countries attending the conference had been privately negotiating a text proposed on Sunday and talks addressing the finer points of the deal dragged on until Monday morning.

As the members returned to the public hall, Huang began presenting the outcome of the meeting.

Then, a representative of the delegation from Congo objected to the text, raising concerns about developed nations’ responsibility to fund conservation in developing countries.

“The parties which are developed nations should provide resources to parties which are developing,” the Congolese representative said through a translator.

However, the Mexican delegation said they supported the presidency and the prepared text.

Huang acknowledged the Mexican remarks and then brought down the gavel declaring the deal adopted, drawing outraged comments from other African delegations.

A representative from Cameroon said via translator: “What we saw was a force of hand.”

The representative from Uganda declared that they did not accept the spirit and the manner at which the gavel fell and requested to put on record it did not support the procedure, invoking fraud. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS